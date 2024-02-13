Manitoba program aims to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s new supported employment program aims to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities, Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine announced on Tuesday.

“For many young people, a job is more than a paycheque; it’s a way to develop independence, build new relationships and grow self-confidence,” said Fontaine.

“This program will help young Manitobans with intellectual disabilities find and thrive in employment opportunities that work for them, while also helping Manitoba’s workplaces become more inclusive.”

In collaboration with Community Living disABILITY Services (CLDS), employment providers and Abilities Manitoba, the pilot program offers job services to young adults aged 18 to 25.

These services include transition, planning, job prospecting, skills training and coaching.

Eligible Manitobans can apply by completing an online employment discovery tool. Programming is planned to begin in the spring for adults aged 21 to 25 and in the summer for those aged 18 to 20, the minister said.