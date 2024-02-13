Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Economy

Manitoba program aims to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's new supported employment program aims to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities, Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine announced on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Manitoba's new supported employment program aims to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities, Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine announced on Tuesday. Screenshot
Share

Manitoba’s new supported employment program aims to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities, Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine announced on Tuesday.

“For many young people, a job is more than a paycheque; it’s a way to develop independence, build new relationships and grow self-confidence,” said Fontaine.

“This program will help young Manitobans with intellectual disabilities find and thrive in employment opportunities that work for them, while also helping Manitoba’s workplaces become more inclusive.”

In collaboration with Community Living disABILITY Services (CLDS), employment providers and Abilities Manitoba, the pilot program offers job services to young adults aged 18 to 25.

These services include transition, planning, job prospecting, skills training and coaching.

Eligible Manitobans can apply by completing an online employment discovery tool. Programming is planned to begin in the spring for adults aged 21 to 25 and in the summer for those aged 18 to 20, the minister said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

