Trudeau condemns protest at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital, calls it ‘reprehensible’

Police say they’re investigating “several incidents” that happened in front of Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital after a demonstration there that has drawn sharp criticism from both the premier and the prime minister.
Demonstrators marched in Toronto Monday evening and at one point demonstrators were seen outside Mount Sinai Hospital.
Some were even seen climbing onto the building, with at least one waving a Palestinian flag.
A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said in an email to Global News that “interfering with the operations of a hospital is not acceptable.”
“The Toronto Police Service is investigating several incidents that occurred in front of Mount Sinai Hospital and along the demonstration route,” the spokesperson said.
“As we have said before, officers use their discretion during large crowd demonstrations and even if arrests are not deemed safe to make at the time, investigations will continue and charges can be laid at a later date.”
Toronto police will have an increased presence along hospital row in the downtown core “to ensure that essential hospital services and emergency routes remain accessible,” the spokesperson added.
Anyone who witnessed what happened on Monday or experienced harassment was asked to contact police.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the demonstration in a post on X, calling it “reprehensible.”
“Hospitals are places for treatment and care, not protests and intimidation,” Trudeau said.
“I strongly condemn this display of antisemitism. In Toronto and across Canada, we stand with Jewish communities against this hate.”
In late 2021, amendments to the Criminal Code received Royal Assent, strengthening laws limiting protesting at health facilities
Premier Doug Ford noted that when asked about the demonstration at a press conference Tuesday morning.
“Folks, get some decency. Have common sense,” Ford said.
“These hospitals are there to save lives….
“Do not break the law, because that’s exactly what happened.”
Ford said regardless of what someone is protesting, it should not take place at a hospital.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also condemned what happened, calling it “unacceptable.”
“Targeting Jewish institutions is antisemitic and hate has no place in our city,” Chow said.
- 13 men charged after human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls, Ont.
- Ontario won’t raise tuition as colleges, universities beg for financial help
- 2 children seriously injured in incidents at Brampton daycare, police say
- ‘We’re getting rid of that’: Ontario eliminating manual licence plate renewals
Comments