Pedestrian hit by school bus dies: St. Thomas, Ont. police

St. Thomas, Ont., police confirmed Tuesday that a 75-year-old woman struck by a school bus the day before has died of her injuries.
According to police, emergency services responded to the crash on Talbot Street near Manitoba Street on Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m.
Police have not said whether any children were on the bus at the time of the crash, nor have they said whether charges are anticipated.
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital in London with serious, life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 75-year-old Elizabeth Anderson.
The investigation is ongoing and police say “additional information will be shared when available.”
