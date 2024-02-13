Menu

Canada

Pedestrian hit by school bus dies: St. Thomas, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News
St. Thomas, Ont., police confirmed Tuesday that a 75-year-old woman struck by a school bus the day before has died of her injuries.

According to police, emergency services responded to the crash on Talbot Street near Manitoba Street on Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m.

Police have not said whether any children were on the bus at the time of the crash, nor have they said whether charges are anticipated.

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital in London with serious, life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 75-year-old Elizabeth Anderson.

The investigation is ongoing and police say “additional information will be shared when available.”

