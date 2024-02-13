Pedestrian hit by school bus dies: St. Thomas, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police confirmed Tuesday that a 75-year-old woman struck by a school bus the day before has died of her injuries.

According to police, emergency services responded to the crash on Talbot Street near Manitoba Street on Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m.

Police have not said whether any children were on the bus at the time of the crash, nor have they said whether charges are anticipated.

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital in London with serious, life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 75-year-old Elizabeth Anderson.

The investigation is ongoing and police say “additional information will be shared when available.”