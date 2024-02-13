Kingston break-in suspects crash truck into 2 homes, flee on foot: Police

Send this page to someone via email

An early-morning crash that saw a truck smash into two Kingston, Ont., homes is linked to a break-in at a business just minutes before, police say.

Emergency crews were called to reports a vehicle had crashed into a home in the area of Oak and Victoria Streets around 4:10 a.m.

The vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, also hit a neighbouring home before crashing into a double garage door at 51 Oak St., police said.

“I just heard this incredible crash — it would have woken the dead,” said Josie Mitchell, who lives next door to the home where the truck ultimately ended up after the careening crash.

“The houses is a mess, I mean he hit both houses — he just went through the stop sign at Victoria.”

View image in full screen Police say the truck crashed into one home and then another around 4:10 a.m. Darryn Davis/Global News

Mitchell said she watched from a window while a group of people got out of the truck just before emergency crews arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

“One guy was screaming at the guy in the back to ‘wake up, wake up’ because there was still a guy in the back, but I did see the ambulance take him away,” Mitchell told Global News later in the day Tuesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“He wasn’t moving very much, but he was moaning, so I know he was alive.”

Police have said one person found in the truck’s back seat was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries but no other injuries were reported.

Two other suspects from the truck had fled before officers arrived, police said.

Officers searched the area with help from the canine unit, but say the other two suspects were not found.

Investigators say the truck is linked to a break-in and theft from a business in the west end earlier in the morning.

They say officers responding to the break-in saw the truck speeding near the corner of Princess Street and John Counter Boulevard roughly 10 minutes before the crash.

View image in full screen Evidence markers can be seen around the truck. Darryn Davis/Global News

The officers responding to the break-in were not able to find the speeding truck before the crash, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t said what type of business had been broken into or what was stolen.

No arrests or charges have been announced and police say they are still investigating.

Anyone with information about either the crash or the break-in is asked to contact Det. Const. Yalor Lauzon at tlauzon@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Kingston’ police’s general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.