Man arrested after report of possible weapon: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Kelowna RCMP say, resulting in the temporary closure of a neighbourhood road.

According to police, a call of a possible weapon along the 3700 block of Casorso Road came in just before 7 a.m., with officers then rushing to the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“In an abundance of caution, Casorso Road was closed for a short period of time until the incident was resolved, resulting in one individual being arrested,” Kelowna RCMP said.

Police added there is no danger to the public and that the incident is still being investigated.