Winnipeg police arrest armed robbery suspect with child, seize weapons

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect who was with a child during an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Main Street on Monday.

Officers arrived at a retail store after reports of a robbery at around 8:15 p.m. A man had stolen merchandise from the store while in the company of a child in his care at his time.

Police say the suspect also threatened a security officer who attempted to intervene and advised he had a firearm.

The suspect fled on foot with the child after placing the stolen property in the child’s backpack.

At 9:35 p.m. officers found the suspect and the child in a back lane in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue. Police say the suspect was immediately unco-operative, leading officers to use a stun gun to bring him under control after a short foot pursuit.

Officers seized a machete and a CO2-powered handgun from his person. Officers confirmed the child, determined to be a boy under 12 years old, was uninjured during the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges. The child was turned over to the care of his mother.