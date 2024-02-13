Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest armed robbery suspect with child, seize weapons

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Handcuffs on an officer. View image in full screen
Handcuffs on an officer. Pixabay
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect who was with a child during an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Main Street on Monday.

Officers arrived at a retail store after reports of a robbery at around 8:15 p.m. A man had stolen merchandise from the store while in the company of a child in his care at his time.

Police say the suspect also threatened a security officer who attempted to intervene and advised he had a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP lay 5 first-degree murder charges related to Carman deaths'
Manitoba RCMP lay 5 first-degree murder charges related to Carman deaths

The suspect fled on foot with the child after placing the stolen property in the child’s backpack.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At 9:35 p.m. officers found the suspect and the child in a back lane in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue. Police say the suspect was immediately unco-operative, leading officers to use a stun gun to bring him under control after a short foot pursuit.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers seized a machete and a CO2-powered handgun from his person. Officers confirmed the child, determined to be a boy under 12 years old, was uninjured during the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges. The child was turned over to the care of his mother.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices