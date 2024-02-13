Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 324.17 points at 20,743.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 417.19 points at 38,380.19. The S&P 500 index was down 54.22 points at 4,967.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 198.55 points at 15,744.00.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.77 cents US compared with 74.35 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The March crude oil contract was up 77 cents at US$77.69 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$24.80 at US$2,008.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.73 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices