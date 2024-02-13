Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway collision detours traffic north of Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
RCMP are currently on scene of a highway collision that occurred on Highway #11 near the intersection with Highway #784. Southbound lanes are being detoured temporarily. Global News
Officers from the Warman RCMP are at the scene of a collision that occurred on Highway 11 near the intersection with Highway 784.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area as the southbound lanes are currently closed while the investigation continues.

Warman Fire Rescue posted in a social media post that they responded to a serious car vs. pedestrian collision, south of Warman.

Trending Now

“Patient treated on scene by Medavie West and STARS Ambulance quickly transported,” the post stated.

RCMP had no further details on the collision.

Global News will provide further information when it becomes available.

