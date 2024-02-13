Highway collision detours traffic north of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Officers from the Warman RCMP are at the scene of a collision that occurred on Highway 11 near the intersection with Highway 784.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area as the southbound lanes are currently closed while the investigation continues.

Warman Fire Rescue posted in a social media post that they responded to a serious car vs. pedestrian collision, south of Warman.

“Patient treated on scene by Medavie West and STARS Ambulance quickly transported,” the post stated.

RCMP had no further details on the collision.

Global News will provide further information when it becomes available.