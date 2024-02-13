Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford uses announcement of carbon tax referendum bill to take digs at Bonnie Crombie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s Doug Ford proposes referendum for any future provincial carbon tax'
Ontario’s Doug Ford proposes referendum for any future provincial carbon tax
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's Doug Ford proposes referendum for any future provincial carbon tax
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce legislation that would put any future provincial carbon pricing program to a referendum.

He used the announcement today in Mississauga, Ont., to take several shots at Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, who was until recently the mayor of that city, and who recent polls suggest could pose a threat to Ford’s Progressive Conservatives in the next election.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Since Crombie became the front-runner in the Liberal leadership race in the fall, Ford and his caucus have often attacked the now-leader of the third place party, rather than spending time talking about the Official Opposition NDP.

Ford has dubbed Crombie “the queen of the carbon tax,” suggesting she championed it when she was a federal Liberal MP, and parroted language used in Progressive Conservative attack ads against her.

Trending Now

The carbon pricing referendum legislation would just refer to provincial measures, not the federal carbon pricing system that went into effect in Ontario after Ford’s government cancelled the previous provincial Liberal government’s cap-and-trade program.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the carbon pricing referendum legislation will be part of a larger bill titled the Get It Done Act, to be introduced after the legislature resumes sitting next week.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices