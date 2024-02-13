Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Shopify’s revenue surged 24% in the last quarter. So why is the stock down?

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 13, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shopify scraps 10,000 meetings for employee productivity experiment: interview'
Shopify scraps 10,000 meetings for employee productivity experiment: interview
In one swoop, Shopify estimates it scrapped 10,000 events from corporate calendars as part of a bold experiment from the Ottawa-based company to increase employee productivity over the next few weeks. Farah Nasser speaks with Shopify vice president of engineering Farhan Thawar – Jan 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s Shopify topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, riding on demand for its ecommerce services from merchants during the holiday shopping season.

However, the company’s U.S.-listed shares, which had more than doubled last year, fell more than nine per cent as of 11:00 a.m. ET.

“Shopify reported a strong quarter and exceeded revenue growth expectations. While guidance for the first quarter was also healthy, it may not be enough given high investor expectations,” said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson.

Total revenue rose 24% to $2.14 billion for the three months to December, higher than analysts’ average estimate of $2.08 billion, according to LSEG data.

Click to play video: 'Shopify to lay off 20% of staff in another round of cuts'
Shopify to lay off 20% of staff in another round of cuts
Trending Now

On an adjusted basis, Shopify earned 34 cents per share, beating expectations of 31 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify, which offers tools and services for businesses to set up their online stores, has launched new tools and offerings along with artificial intelligence products to stay ahead in a competitive e commerce space.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

Merchants on the platform reached a record of $9.3 billion in sales over the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, the company had said in November, a 24% increase from a year earlier.

The company expects first-quarter revenue to grow at a low-20s percentage rate, while analysts were expecting a 20% rise.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

More on Money
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices