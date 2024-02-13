Whitby couple charged after Home Depot stores defrauded

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham Regional Police say a Whitby couple have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the region were allegedly defrauded.

Police said since July 2023, the couple had targeted Home Depot stores in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby and Clarington on at least seven different occasions.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators allege the couple would make a purchase then return to the store with the receipt and walk out with similar stolen items.

“They would also switch price tags on items and defraud the store,” police allege.

A 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are facing 28 charges including theft, fraud, and possession of property obtained by crime.