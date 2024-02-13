Quebec police investigate two suspicious deaths north of Montreal

Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors north of Montreal.
The bodies of the a man and a woman in their 80s were found inside their home by emergency services Monday afternoon in the town of L’Epiphanie in the Lanaudiere region.
Police were alerted to the couple’s home on Onulphe-Peltierafter street at around 3:30 p.m. after a family member was concerned they had not heard from them, according to the Sûreté du Québec.
Police consider both deaths to be suspicious.
Investigators have yet to understand the cause and circumstances surrounding the event.
A command post has been stationed outside the scene as officials investigate.
- Canada provides support to citizen arrested for opening Thai plane door
- ‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths
- Canadian-Russian woman pleads guilty in U.S. to sending military components to Russia
- Haydn Edmundson, ex-military HR chief, takes stand in sex assault trial
Comments