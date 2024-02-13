Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police investigate two suspicious deaths north of Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 7:24 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CP Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors north of Montreal.

The bodies of the a man and a woman in their 80s were found inside their home by emergency services Monday afternoon in the town of L’Epiphanie in the Lanaudiere region.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police were alerted to the couple’s home on Onulphe-Peltierafter street at around 3:30 p.m. after a family member was concerned they had not heard from them, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Trending Now

Police consider both deaths to be suspicious.

Investigators have yet to understand the cause and circumstances surrounding the event.

A command post has been stationed outside the scene as officials investigate.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices