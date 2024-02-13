Quebec police investigate two suspicious deaths north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors north of Montreal.

The bodies of the a man and a woman in their 80s were found inside their home by emergency services Monday afternoon in the town of L’Epiphanie in the Lanaudiere region.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police were alerted to the couple’s home on Onulphe-Peltierafter street at around 3:30 p.m. after a family member was concerned they had not heard from them, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Police consider both deaths to be suspicious.

Investigators have yet to understand the cause and circumstances surrounding the event.

A command post has been stationed outside the scene as officials investigate.