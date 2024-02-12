Menu

Share

Traffic

Canada Line service suspended in downtown Vancouver amid medical emergency

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:18 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning speaks with TransLink Mayors' Council Chair Brad West about the push to get the provincial and federal governments to invest more money into transit.
Share

Commuters in and out of Downtown Vancouver faced major problems Monday evening, as Canada Line service was suspended due to a medical emergency.

TransLink first reported the incident at Vancouver City Centre around 5:15 p.m.

The transit and transportation authority said there was no Canada Line service between Waterfront Station and Olympic Village Station, meaning no service in the downtown core.

“Canada Line customers travelling Northbound will have to transfer to bus service at Broadway City Hall Station,” TransLink said in a media release.

“Customers starting their journey from one of the closed stations will have to use bus service and transfer to SkyTrain at Broadway City Hall to continue their journey via Canada Line.”

TransLink said it was setting up a bus bridge to replace the Canada Line between Waterfront Station and Broadway-City Hall station, and a shuttle train between Broadway and King Edward Station.

Trains between King Edward Sation and YVR/Brighouse stations were operating normally.

It added that extra staff were deployed to each station to help customers.

The Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines were unaffected.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

