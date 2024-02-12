Canada Line service suspended in downtown Vancouver amid medical emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters in and out of Downtown Vancouver faced major problems Monday evening, as Canada Line service was suspended due to a medical emergency.

TransLink first reported the incident at Vancouver City Centre around 5:15 p.m.

The transit and transportation authority said there was no Canada Line service between Waterfront Station and Olympic Village Station, meaning no service in the downtown core.

5:48 TransLink Mayors’ Council’s public campaign for transit funding

“Canada Line customers travelling Northbound will have to transfer to bus service at Broadway City Hall Station,” TransLink said in a media release.

“Customers starting their journey from one of the closed stations will have to use bus service and transfer to SkyTrain at Broadway City Hall to continue their journey via Canada Line.”

TransLink said it was setting up a bus bridge to replace the Canada Line between Waterfront Station and Broadway-City Hall station, and a shuttle train between Broadway and King Edward Station.

Trains between King Edward Sation and YVR/Brighouse stations were operating normally.

It added that extra staff were deployed to each station to help customers.

The Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines were unaffected.