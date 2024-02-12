Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Etobicoke stabbing

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday evening, according to police.
Toronto police said they received reports that a man was stabbed in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.
Police said a man was taken into custody and a knife has been located.
Paramedics told Global News an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police have not shared any further updates at this time.
