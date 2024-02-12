Menu

Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Etobicoke stabbing

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:57 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police cruiser is on scene of where a man was seriously stabbed. View image in full screen
A Toronto police cruiser is on scene of where a man was seriously stabbed. Max Trotta / Global News
A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday evening, according to police.

Toronto police said they received reports that a man was stabbed in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man was taken into custody and a knife has been located.

Paramedics told Global News an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police have not shared any further updates at this time.

