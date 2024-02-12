Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Etobicoke stabbing

See more sharing options

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday evening, according to police.

Toronto police said they received reports that a man was stabbed in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man was taken into custody and a knife has been located.

Paramedics told Global News an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police have not shared any further updates at this time.

STABBING:

Dundas St W & Mabelle Ave

7:36 pm

– reports a man was stabbed

– police o/s

– man in custody and knife

– victim being transported to hospital with serious injuries#GO327521

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 13, 2024