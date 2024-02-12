Manitoba Hydro warns of scam emails, texts threatening power cutoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro is warning of an email and text scam going around threatening to cut off customers’ power.

Bruce Owen from Manitoba Hydro says the email scam going around threatens to cut off the customer’s power if they don’t click a link and make a new account or pay a balance of under $10. He says the emails have big tells to show they are scams.

“There are two variations of what went around, in one they spelled hydro wrong, and in the second one that I am looking at, it’s not a Manitoba Hyrdo link,” he said.

Owen advises customers who receive odd emails or texts to just delete them and pay them no mind as Hydro would not send an email like that.

Fake text messages are being sent that threaten disconnection unless you pay right now. These messages are not from us — they are fake. Never give any personal or account information out over the phone, or by email or text. Do not click on links in the messages. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) February 10, 2024

He says if there’s a billing issue there will be person-to-person contact to get it resolved. “We don’t contact you like this, threatening to cut you off,”

Owen says if Manitobans are unsure whether or not the person contacting them is fraudulent, they can hang up or delete the message, and give Hydro a call.