Canada

Manitoba Hydro warns of scam emails, texts threatening power cutoffs

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro warns of text scam'
Manitoba Hydro warns of text scam
Manitoba Hydro is warning customers of fake text messages being sent threating disconnection if immediate payment is not received.
Manitoba Hydro is warning of an email and text scam going around threatening to cut off customers’ power.

Bruce Owen from Manitoba Hydro says the email scam going around threatens to cut off the customer’s power if they don’t click a link and make a new account or pay a balance of under $10. He says the emails have big tells to show they are scams.

“There are two variations of what went around, in one they spelled hydro wrong, and in the second one that I am looking at, it’s not a Manitoba Hyrdo link,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro says new power generation, time of use rates and more are on the table'
Manitoba Hydro says new power generation, time of use rates and more are on the table

Owen advises customers who receive odd emails or texts to just delete them and pay them no mind as Hydro would not send an email like that.

He says if there’s a billing issue there will be person-to-person contact to get it resolved. “We don’t contact you like this, threatening to cut you off,”

Owen says if Manitobans are unsure whether or not the person contacting them is fraudulent, they can hang up or delete the message, and give Hydro a call.

 

