Environment

Burnaby can recover nearly $30K for Parkland refinery incident response: Report

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 5:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge'
Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge
WATCH: Firefighters said the refinery had a vapour discharge, which is part of a maintenance operation, and are on scene as a precaution – Jan 21, 2024
The City of Burnaby has the power to recover close to $30,000 for time firefighters spent responding to an incident at the Parkland refinery, according to a report from its fire chief.

Burnaby firefighters spent more than six hours on standby outside the refinery after a problem cropped up during a restart operation on Jan. 21.

Click to play video: 'Foul odour could return as Burnaby refinery conducts restart'
Foul odour could return as Burnaby refinery conducts restart

According to a report to council from Burnaby Fire Chief Chris Bowcock, the refinery experienced a failure in its fluid catalytic cracking unit, which caused “localized fire conditions” and resulted in the release of “partially combusted hydrocarbons in the form of heavy dark smoke with a strong sulfur odor, and an increase of discharge from the flare stack.”

Residents across Metro Vancouver reported smelling a foul odor, while Metro Vancouver issued an air quality bulletin. Air monitoring during the fire department’s deployment, however, identified no elevated levels or warnings, according to the report.

In late January, council asked staff to report back on whether the city could recover costs incurred by the fire department for its response.

The report headed to council Monday states that the city can recoup those costs under its 2004 Fire Services Bylaw, which gives it the authority to do so for standby responses that exceed one hour.

Click to play video: 'Oil refineries explained'
Oil refineries explained
According to the report, the fire department assigned a 2nd Alarm response and a Hazardous Materials Task Force.

That deployment included 34 members, 11 vehicles, and two RCMP officers with their vehicles.

In order to maintain adequate fire department service levels during the deployment, four engine companies, a command unit and two emergency dispatcher positions were backfilled with off-duty members, according to the report.

In total, the department estimates the cost of the deployment for the five hours and 15 minutes eligible for financial reimbursement total $28,963.54.

Global News is seeking a response to the report from Parkland.

Last week, Parkland estimated repairs and maintenance would likely sideline the facility for about four weeks.

In an update Sunday, it said there was a “low likelihood” of smoke or odours associated with the work, but that nearby residents could expect an increase in noise.

