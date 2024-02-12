Pay parking now in effect at three popular West Vancouver parks

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As of Monday, you’ll need to pay to park in several popular West Vancouver parks.

The district’s council voted last spring to approve a pay parking program at Lighthouse Park, Whytecliff Park and Nelson Canyon Park.

The new rate is $3.75 per hour, however West Vancouver residents can apply for a $20 annual parking pass.

2:00 Permanent pay parking coming to Lynn Canyon Park

City staff will monitor the program and report back to council after six months with an update on how it is working.

Story continues below advertisement

The parks were chosen because they are popular regional destinations with standalone parking lots and some potential for unintended parking spillover that affects neighbourhood residents, according to a staff report to council.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The district has estimated the program will generate about $250,000 per year in revenue.

West Vancouver is also exploring the possibility of expanding the pay parking program to other parks, including Ambleside, John Lawson and Dundarave.