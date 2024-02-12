Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Pay parking now in effect at three popular West Vancouver parks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paid parking now in effect at 3 popular West Vancouver parks'
Paid parking now in effect at 3 popular West Vancouver parks
Starting Monday, you'll need to pay for parking at three popular parks in West Vancouver. The parking rate is $3.75 an hour at Lighthouse Park, Whytecliff Park and Nelson Canyon Park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As of Monday, you’ll need to pay to park in several popular West Vancouver parks.

The district’s council voted last spring to approve a pay parking program at Lighthouse ParkWhytecliff Park and Nelson Canyon Park.

The new rate is $3.75 per hour, however West Vancouver residents can apply for a $20 annual parking pass.

Click to play video: 'Permanent pay parking coming to Lynn Canyon Park'
Permanent pay parking coming to Lynn Canyon Park

City staff will monitor the program and report back to council after six months with an update on how it is working.

Story continues below advertisement

The parks were chosen because they are popular regional destinations with standalone parking lots and some potential for unintended parking spillover that affects neighbourhood residents, according to a staff report to council.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The district has estimated the program will generate about $250,000 per year in revenue.

West Vancouver is also exploring the possibility of expanding the pay parking program to other parks, including Ambleside, John Lawson and Dundarave.

Click to play video: 'Cypress Mountain Resort sues province in effort to bring in pay parking'
Cypress Mountain Resort sues province in effort to bring in pay parking
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices