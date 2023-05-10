Pay parking coming to 3 West Vancouver parks next fall

Send this page to someone via email

Visitors will soon need to pay to park at three popular West Vancouver parks.

The district’s council voted Monday night to approve a new pay parking program at Lighthouse Park, Whytecliff Park and Nelson Canyon Park.

The parks were chosen because they are popular regional destinations with standalone parking lots and some potential for unintended parking spillover that affects neighbourhood residents, according to a staff report to council.

The new fees will kick in this fall, at a rate of $3.75 per hour. However, West Vancouver residents will be eligible to buy an annual parking pass for $20.

The district estimates paid parking for the three parks will generate just over a quarter-million dollars per year in revenue, while costs to implement the project would be “limited” by outsourcing management and enforcement to a third-party contractor.

Council also directed staff to look into the prospect of expanding the pay parking program to Dundarave, Ambleside and John Lawson parks as well.