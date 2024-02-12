Skating coming back to The Forks, Winnipeg with return of winter

The Forks in Winnipeg is excited to bring some skating back after the season was cut short by warm weather.

Zach Peters, communications and marketing manager for the downtown attraction, said that as of Sunday, the canopy rink is open once again.

“That’s a huge amenity for us to be able to offer to the public,” he said. “Right now, it’s just the canopy rink, and hopefully we’ll be able to grow upon that, and open more back up as we go.”

Cooler temperatures also mean the river trail might re-open, he said. “Now that nighttime temperatures getting (lower), and daytime highs are not climbing above freezing, we’re getting to that sort of sweet spot where (crews) can get on to the trail,” take note of what needs to be done, and prepare it, he said.

Crews give daily reports on the river’s conditions, Peters said, adding he would love to see it ready for action soon.

“I don’t have an exact date, but sometime this week is sort of the hope,” he said. “At least to (open) that port rink right in the heart of the Forks historic port.”

Peters said he’ll be getting an update later Monday evening or early Tuesday morning with more of a timeline of when the river trail can open.

“Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later,” he said.