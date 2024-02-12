Man charged with arson in connection with Georgetown fire that killed woman

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fatal fire at a Georgetown, Ont., residence last week that claimed the life of a woman.

Halton police say the incident is still under investigation by the office of the fire marshal but did say the deceased was in the home at the time of the blaze.

The 38-year-old accused, identified in a release, is still in police custody following a court appearance Friday following his arrest.

Detectives say he was living in the home and was the common-law partner of the deceased.

The fire that started early Feb. 7 engulfed the dwelling on Victoria Street and spread to another semi-detached home, destroying both.

Several residents had to be evacuated from neighbouring houses before the blaze was extinguished.

The fire marshal says the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.