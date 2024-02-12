2 injured in parking lot shooting outside Coquitlam Cactus Club

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured in an overnight shooting outside a Cactus Club in Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday night.

According to the RCMP, the shooting occurred just before midnight in the parking lot of the Barnet Highway restaurant in the Coquitlam Centre.

Both victims — a man and a women — were found inside a vehicle and transported to the hospital.

Mounties did not provide an update on their condition in a Monday news release.

Investigators remained at the scene on Monday afternoon. Evidence markers and bullet casings could be seen in the parking lot behind yellow police tape.

“It’s really frustrating,” Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart told Global News. “Residents get understandably concerned when they see that kind of conflict spilling over on the rest of our amenities and communities.”

While police have not said the shooting is connected to any gang conflict, Stewart said ongoing gang activity in the Lower Mainland is a concern of his.

“Restaurants and public spaces are being dealt with by criminals as their own backyards,” he added.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and any associated video in the area from between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Coquitlam detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote the file number 2024-3605.