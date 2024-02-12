Oliver man arrested following report of domestic partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan man arrested on Sunday may be facing assault and firearm charges, police say, following a report of domestic partner violence.

Oliver RCMP say the report came in around 3 p.m., and that it involved a firearm, which led to a large police presence.

“The female victim was able to leave the residence, while the male suspect remained inside,” police said of the incident on Co-Op Avenue.

2:38 Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton

“Given the risk posed to officers and the public, the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team assisted, and were successful in safely apprehending the man.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 31-year-old Oliver resident is being held in custody until a bail hearing takes place. However, RCMP say they will be recommending charges related to assault and pointing a firearm.

“As the investigation continues,” Cpl. James Grandy said, “officers will remain at the residence this morning.”