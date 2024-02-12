Menu

Crime

Oliver man arrested following report of domestic partner violence

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A South Okanagan man arrested on Sunday may be facing assault and firearm charges, police say, following a report of domestic partner violence.

Oliver RCMP say the report came in around 3 p.m., and that it involved a firearm, which led to a large police presence.

“The female victim was able to leave the residence, while the male suspect remained inside,” police said of the incident on Co-Op Avenue.

“Given the risk posed to officers and the public, the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team assisted, and were successful in safely apprehending the man.”

Police say a 31-year-old Oliver resident is being held in custody until a bail hearing takes place. However, RCMP say they will be recommending charges related to assault and pointing a firearm.

“As the investigation continues,” Cpl. James Grandy said, “officers will remain at the residence this morning.”

