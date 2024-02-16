Family Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Family Day on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.
What’s open:
Public transit
- GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule
- TTC will be on holiday service (Sunday schedule) but will begin at around 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday
Mail delivery
- Canada Post will deliver and collect mail on Family Day Monday
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Malls
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery Stores
- Rabba Fine Foods locations
- Wine Rack will be open. Check specific locations for hours.
Attractions
- The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Movie theatres will be open
Trending Now
Museums
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
What’s closed:
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Provincial and municipal government offices
- Toronto Public Library branches
- Most grocery stores, with few excepti0ons
- Banks and some retail stores
More on Toronto
Comments