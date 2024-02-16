Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Close-up of a sign that says 'Sorry, we're closed.' View image in full screen
GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule, while the TTC will be on holiday/Sunday service. Here's a look at what else will be open and closed in Toronto this Family Day Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Family Day on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

What’s open:

Public transit

  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule
  • TTC will be on holiday service (Sunday schedule) but will begin at around 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday

Mail delivery

  • Canada Post will deliver and collect mail on Family Day Monday
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Malls

  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grocery Stores

  • Rabba Fine Foods locations
  • Wine Rack will be open. Check specific locations for hours.

Attractions

  • The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Movie theatres will be open
Trending Now

Museums

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

What’s closed:

  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Provincial and municipal government offices
  • Toronto Public Library branches
  • Most grocery stores, with few excepti0ons
  • Banks and some retail stores
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices