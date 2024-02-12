Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Drivers now required to pay for on-street parking on statutory holidays in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say starting on Family Day Monday, drivers will have to pay for on-street parking on statutory holidays.

“Historically, the Toronto Police Service’s Parking Enforcement Unit did not enforce paid on-street parking on these holidays, a decision rooted in past bylaws and operational choices,” the service said.

However, now officers with the service’s parking enforcement unit will be ticketing those vehicles that do not pay for on-street parking on holidays — effective Feb. 19.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the change is in “response to the evolving needs of our growing city, where the demand for parking has significantly increased.”

The force said the reason for the change is the increased competition for curb space due to bike lanes, CafeTO, streetcar routes and other infrastructure developments that need more consistent parking enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

The money collected from on-street parking and enforcement is for the City of Toronto, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto parking enforcement targeting rush hour routes'
Toronto parking enforcement targeting rush hour routes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices