Drivers now required to pay for on-street parking on statutory holidays in Toronto

Toronto police say starting on Family Day Monday, drivers will have to pay for on-street parking on statutory holidays.

“Historically, the Toronto Police Service’s Parking Enforcement Unit did not enforce paid on-street parking on these holidays, a decision rooted in past bylaws and operational choices,” the service said.

However, now officers with the service’s parking enforcement unit will be ticketing those vehicles that do not pay for on-street parking on holidays — effective Feb. 19.

Police said the change is in “response to the evolving needs of our growing city, where the demand for parking has significantly increased.”

The force said the reason for the change is the increased competition for curb space due to bike lanes, CafeTO, streetcar routes and other infrastructure developments that need more consistent parking enforcement.

The money collected from on-street parking and enforcement is for the City of Toronto, police said.