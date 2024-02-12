Menu

Crime

Waterloo police release image, name of Kitchener man wanted on 5 warrants

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Christopher Lougheed, who Waterloo police believe could be in Waterloo Region or the Windsor area, is facing a lengthy list of theft, driving and possession charges as well as charges for flight from police and operation while prohibited. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police are tracking down a Kitchener man who they say is wanted on five warrants.

Police are currently looking for 44-year-old Christopher Lougheed, who they believe could be in Waterloo Region or the Windsor area.

Lougheed is facing a lengthy list of theft, driving and possession charges as well as charges of flight from police and operation while prohibited.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

