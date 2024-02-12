Waterloo police release image, name of Kitchener man wanted on 5 warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are tracking down a Kitchener man who they say is wanted on five warrants.

Police are currently looking for 44-year-old Christopher Lougheed, who they believe could be in Waterloo Region or the Windsor area.

Lougheed is facing a lengthy list of theft, driving and possession charges as well as charges of flight from police and operation while prohibited.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WANTED \ Christopher Lougheed, 44, from Kitchener. Mr. Lougheed is wanted on five warrants for multiple offences, including nine counts of failure to comply with a release order. More: https://t.co/X9SSLi1KI8 Mr. Lougheed is known to frequent Waterloo Region and Windsor.… pic.twitter.com/xcV9CXEq4V — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 10, 2024