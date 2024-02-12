1 rescued from balcony after downtown Toronto high-rise fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says one person was rescued from a balcony after a fire broke out at a high-rise building downtown.

Firefighters were called to Sherbourne Street, near Shuter Street, at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire on the 12th floor.

Officials said a unit was engulfed in flames and one person was on a balcony sheltering and had to be rescued.

Toronto paramedics said they took a man in life-threatening condition to hospital. Another person was assessed at the scene.

The fire is out and under control, Toronto fire said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FIRE:(UPDATE)

Sherbourne St & Shuter St

– 1 patient transported to hospital with serious injuries

– another patient being assessed o/s

– traffic being directed by officers in the area

– expect delays#GO319418

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2024

Story continues below advertisement