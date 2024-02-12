Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

1 rescued from balcony after downtown Toronto high-rise fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 7:15 am
1 min read
Fire breaks out at 155 Sherbourne Street on Feb 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire breaks out at 155 Sherbourne Street on Feb 11, 2024. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto Fire Services says one person was rescued from a balcony after a fire broke out at a high-rise building downtown.

Firefighters were called to Sherbourne Street, near Shuter Street, at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire on the 12th floor.

Officials said a unit was engulfed in flames and one person was on a balcony sheltering and had to be rescued.

Toronto paramedics said they took a man in life-threatening condition to hospital. Another person was assessed at the scene.

The fire is out and under control, Toronto fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

