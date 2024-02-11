Missing West Kelowna man found dead, family confirms on social media

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing West Kelowna man have confirmed Saturday night that their search has come to a tragic end.

In a post to the Facebook group “Help Search for Lucas,” a family member said Lucas Singer-Kraus had been found dead and asked for members of the group to “respect the family’s privacy as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”

Singer-Kraus’ parents told Global News in an interview that the 23-year-old finished dinner at his family home on the evening of Jan. 31, and disappeared without a trace.

“We just know he did the dishes a bit later, and that was the last time anybody saw him,” said his mother, Nathalie Singer.

RCMP conducted an initial investigation into Singer-Kraus’ whereabouts shortly after he was reported missing. Members of Central Okanagan and Penticton Search and Rescue stepped in to assist, checking yards and knocking on doors to see if the public had any information.

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 Air Cadets in West Kelowna actively recruiting members

The community also stepped up. The Help Search for Lucas Facebook group amassed over 1,300 members, with many posting images and GPS routes indicating the area members had searched. Some members even used drones and conducted mass search groups.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who dedicated their time, energy, donations, and volunteering in the search for Lucas,” the family said in a post to social media.

“Your support and efforts did not go unnoticed, and the family is immensely grateful for our compassion and kindness.”

A GoFundMe page created by the family to help with the search raised over $18,000 in four days.

“Lucas, known for his selflessness and caring nature, has left a significant impact on his community, and his absence is felt by all who know him” the family posted in the GoFundMe.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out Kelowna RCMP for more details.