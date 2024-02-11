Menu

Warm weather forces Quebec winter carnival to close ice palace on event’s final day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
<div>Mild weather has for Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the 18-day event. Some of the 50 teams take the start of the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race across the St-Lawrence River in Quebec City, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher</div>. View image in full screen
<div>Mild weather has for Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the 18-day event. Some of the 50 teams take the start of the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race across the St-Lawrence River in Quebec City, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher</div>. KAB
Unseasonably mild weather has forced the Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the event.

Officials say they closed Bonhomme’s Palace on the advice of experts due to above-freezing temperatures in Quebec City.

In honour of the Carnival’s 70th anniversary this year, officials built a nine-room ice palace named for the event’s famous mascot that, for the first time, included a second storey.

Organizers say festival goers will only be able to see the palace from the outside on the final day.

It’s not the first time comparatively balmy temperatures have caused problems for this year’s Carnival organizers.

The ice dome at the event’s sculpture garden also had to be closed on Thursday due to safety concerns as temperatures lingered above the freezing mark.

This year marks the 70th edition of the carnival.

Click to play video: 'Warm weather challenges winter festivals'
Warm weather challenges winter festivals
© 2024 The Canadian Press

