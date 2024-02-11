Calgary police investigating collision that claimed the life of pedestrian

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., near 162 Avenue and 24 Street in the city’s southwest.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

A traffic reconstruction team with the Calgary Police Service has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any other details about the pedestrian.