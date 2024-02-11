Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating collision that claimed the life of pedestrian

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday night. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday evening. SDV
Calgary police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., near 162 Avenue and 24 Street in the city’s southwest.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

A traffic reconstruction team with the Calgary Police Service has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any other details about the pedestrian.

