Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Fire crews douse early morning blaze at home in Kelowna, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. Global News
Kelowna fire crews were quick to extinguish a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in the 700 block of Matt Road in Rutland at around 2 a.m.

“First arriving crews at the scene spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from a window on the second floor,” platoon captain Micah Volk said.

“Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building.”

Crews managed to contain the blaze to the home where it originated, preventing the flames from spreading to other nearby homes and structures.

The Kelowna Fire Department deployed three engines, one rescue unit, a command unit and 15 KFD personnel. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on hand to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

