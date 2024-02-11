Fire crews douse early morning blaze at home in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna fire crews were quick to extinguish a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in the 700 block of Matt Road in Rutland at around 2 a.m.

“First arriving crews at the scene spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from a window on the second floor,” platoon captain Micah Volk said.

“Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building.”

Crews managed to contain the blaze to the home where it originated, preventing the flames from spreading to other nearby homes and structures.

The Kelowna Fire Department deployed three engines, one rescue unit, a command unit and 15 KFD personnel. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on hand to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.