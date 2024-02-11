Menu

Traffic

Man seriously injured in Toronto crash that left him unconscious

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 10:03 am
1 min read
The driver involved in the crash was unconscious after the incident, but his cellphone used crash detection to notify emergency responders. View image in full screen
The driver involved in the crash was unconscious after the incident, but his cellphone used crash detection to notify emergency responders. Dave Kotyk / Global News
Police in Toronto say a man was sent to hospital Sunday morning after colliding with a streetlight pole.

Officers say they received reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Dixon Road and Carlingview Drive after the victim’s cellphone made a call using crash detection, shortly after 7 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver was unconscious when emergency services arrived on scene, EMS officials said.

First responders said they transported the driver to hospital with serious injuries, but that he was in stable condition.

The streetlight pole the vehicle crashed into was down, along with wires attached to the pole.

