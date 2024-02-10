Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for suspect in subway assault incident

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Police say at the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black winter jacket, beige-yellow zippered sweater, black pants, and black shoes.
Police say at the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black winter jacket, beige-yellow zippered sweater, black pants, and black shoes. TPS / Handout
Toronto police say they need help from the public in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon that occurred at Pape subway station on Jan. 14.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was on a subway car heading for Pape station.

The suspect allegedly struck him from behind with a wooden object, according to officials.

Police say victim was helped off the train by other passengers while the suspect remained on board.

These two men were not known to each other, officers said.

After allegedly assaulting a teen on the subway car, the suspect stayed on board, police said.
After allegedly assaulting a teen on the subway car, the suspect stayed on board, police said. TPS / Handout
The suspect is described as male, between 35 and 40 years old, with black hair and a full black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.

