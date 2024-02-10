Stabbing in North York leaves man in serious condition

Toronto police say a man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Friday night in North York.
According to police, reports of a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West came in at 8:20 p.m.
Emergency medical services arrived on scene to find a man suffering from stab wounds, but say he was conscious and breathing.
The victim was transported to hospital for further treatment, paramedics said.
The suspect and victim appeared to be known to each other, according to officials.
Police officers remained at the scene to investigate the incident.
