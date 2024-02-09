Murder charges laid a year after Edmonton man dies from months-old prison stab wound

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly a year and a half after a prison stabbing that ultimately led to the death of an Edmonton man, murder charges have been laid against two other men.

Nicholas Job was 32 when he died over a year ago, but police said his fatal injury was sustained more than three months before his death.

Police responded on Sept. 25, 2022 to a stabbing at the Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison on the northeastern edge of the city.

According to police, Job was stabbing during a fight in prison and was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Job survived the stabbing and police said he was discharged from hospital days later, returning to the institution.

Job was then released from the Edmonton Institution six weeks later on Nov. 4, 2022.

Several weeks later, on Nov. 25, police said officers responded to a home invasion near 109 Avenue and 97 Street, where Job was assaulted and shot.

Once again, he suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital but he didn’t recover.

Job died in hospital on Jan. 8, 2023.

At some point in the six weeks between the home invasion and his death, police said Job entered back into the custody of Correctional Services of Canada, which confirmed in a news release he was serving a two-year sentence for various weapons and theft crimes.

At that time, no charges were laid in relation to the prison stabbing or central Edmonton home invasion.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 11, 2023 the medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Job but the cause and manner of death was inconclusive pending further examination and testing.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Job’s death, the cause and manner were ambiguous, and it was initially suspected his death was caused by a separate and unrelated non-criminal incident,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS homicide section.

It took eight months for a determination to be made.

In August 2023, the medical examiner confirmed Job died as a result of the initial stab wound he suffered during the fight at the prison in September of 2022. The manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Earlier this week on Wednesday. Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 8, police charged Christian Joffre Ouelette, 26, and Wacey Dillon Boudreau, 30 with second-degree murder.

Both men were already incarcerated at the time of their arrests.

“While extensive testing can delay investigations, we are thankful for the medical examiner’s thorough work in this case, as it enabled us to pursue a criminal investigation and confidently charge those responsible for his death.”