Lethbridge athletes sign with University of Calgary Dinos football team

It was as simple as putting ink to paper for Ben Amantea to start his new football career with the University of Calgary Dinos.

The signing at Catholic Central High School had the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman soaking up the energy.

“It feels great,” Amantea said. “This is probably the best feeling I’ve ever felt playing football. So, I’m just really excited to do this.”

Amantea said playing in Calgary with the Dinos was the best choice for him and he is hoping to enroll in a trades program.

He was named a southern Alberta high school football league all-star in 2022 and the 2023 CCH lineman of the year. Both years, Amantea was a member of Team Alberta.

For new head coach of the Dinos it was an easy decision to sign the O-lineman.

“The draw to Ben is obvious,” Ryan Sheahan said. “A person with that kind of athleticism and size is something you’re always looking for in your football program.”

Just down the road at the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, defensive lineman Teagan Berberich also signed with the Dinos and is looking to study kinesiology.

He said he wasn’t sure if playing university football was even possible following a knee injury and multiple surgeries during his rookie season.

“Two years and four surgeries later, I decided to put on the cleats for the last half of this senior season and it turned out to be a pretty good decision this far,” said Berberich.

Sheahan was impressed with his drive to get back to playing football.

“Perseverance is big,” the Dinos head coach said. “I think sometimes in life young people just give up when they hit the hard road and I’m proud of him for the way he’s bounced back. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Both players will head to Calgary in the fall to begin the next chapter of their personal and sporting lives.

