Journeyman Mike Triolo reviving professional lacrosse career with Saskatchewan Rush

Despite only playing in 18 career games in the National Lacrosse League, Mike Triolo’s affiliation in professional lacrosse stretches back close to a decade.

Over that span, however, he’s never quite had the feeling that he’s enjoyed over the last seven days.

“Realistically this is the coolest week I’ve had,” said Triolo.

For the first time in what’s felt like years for the pieces are finally falling into place for the Saskatchewan Rush forward.

On track to play a career-high in games this season with the Rush, it’s his fourth stop in the NLL nine years after being drafted in the third round by the Buffalo Bandits.

What followed were stints with the Rochester Knighthawks and Panther City Lacrosse Club, before his career was put on hold in 2022 after being released by Panther City.

“My family has been along for this ride the whole time and I’m sure it’s been just as tough on them as it has been on me,” said Triolo. “I’m not the only one making sacrifices. My wife and son do the same.”

Signing a one-year contract in the off-season with the Rush, the towering six-foot-eight Triolo has exploded offensively in recent weeks netting five goals in his four games so far in Saskatchewan.

That included a game-winning goal against Panther City last week with under five minutes remaining, helping to power the Rush to a 10-9 victory against the very same team that cast him aside two years ago.

“I did a lot of self reflection on why I wasn’t there last year, what kept me out of the league,” said Triolo. “To beat the team that let me go in a way that I wasn’t pumped about, and I was the one who won the game for us, it meant everything.”

The tallest player on the Rush roster, Triolo has joined a Saskatchewan offence which has allowed him to use that size to his advantage with co-head coach Jimmy Quinlan praising his ability to ask questions and push for a defined role on the roster.

“He’s one of those guys that can be a game-changer just based on his size and his skill,” said Quinlan. “We’re lucky to have him and we got to continue to find ways to keep him involved and get him even more involved.”

With Triolo’s game-winner, the Rush were able to not only improve to a 2-4 record but claim their long-awaited first victory at home this season.

For a team that’s struggled with closing out games through the first two months of the season, it was a confirmation that they’re on the right track according to Triolo.

“We’re all doing the right things,” said Triolo. “We feel like we’re doing the right things and it really paid off for us last weekend. Everything came together at the right time and you could see after the game that we needed it.”

Aiming to win back-to-back games for the first time this year, the Rush are now preparing to head to the west coast to battle the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday.

Riding high on last week’s result, knowing the mental barrier that the team was able to finally clear which they hope will allow them to focus on the task at hand this weekend.

“I think for our group the biggest thing it did is show we are capable of winning games,” said Quinlan. “You can tell guys all you want that they’re good and to believe in themselves, but without the result sometimes that’s hard to get behind.”

Saskatchewan’s lone game against the Warriors came on their home floor January 20, seeing a 9-5 lead in the fourth quarter vanish to eventually fall by an 11-9 final.

Triolo believes the Rush are in a better position to execute their game plan, as the team pushes towards moving up the standings and inch closer towards the playoff conversation.

“We were in last place at the start of last week and now we’re fighting for the playoff spots again,” said Triolo. “All it took was one win and this one is another [game] that shows if we take this one, again we’re in a playoff spot.”

The Rush will take to the floor in Vancouver against the Warriors at 9:00 pm Saskatchewan time on Saturday before heading on another bye week.