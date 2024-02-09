Chiefs vs. 49ers: What to do in Toronto on Super Bowl Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

2024’s most anticipated football game is just two sleeps away.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

This year the crowd that the Super Bowl is expecting to attract extends beyond the usual football fans.

A high-profile romance between Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift is causing a ruckus so loud, people are already placing bets a proposal will happen at the game.

what if travis proposes to taylor when he wins the super bowl pic.twitter.com/Vu2qlykeaO — ǝǝɹqnɐ💧 (@ariijbol) February 9, 2024

“I think this time with the Taylor Swift factor — yes there’s going to be more non-football fans,” said Gareth Hewitt.

The general manager of the Loose Moose on Front St. W. says they usually see between 300 to 400 patrons on Super Bowl Sunday, racking up almost $40,000 in food and drink sales.

Whether they’re Swifties or not, Hewitt expects the “high-energy atmosphere” will still keep everyone entertained.

“We have our light and dark beer special, which is two beers, compromised of 22 ounces — comes at 7 dollars. We have a couple of jerseys to give away, some beer swag as well.”

Down on Polson Pier, another huge party is planned, this one potentially attracting 1,000 people.

Rebel nightclub is promising to host Toronto’s largest viewing party, featuring an 85-foot screen.

“We get a lot of our club goers, concert-goers, as well as sports enthusiasts. Whether you’re interested in football or not, I think there’s something for everyone at this event on Sunday,” said Rob Lisi of Ink Entertainment, which owns and operates Rebel.

The party will feature live entertainment, DJ’s, casino-style games, and give-away prizes valued at around $20,000.

The grand prize, said Lisi, is a trip for two people to an NFL game next season, in the winner’s city of choice.

Meanwhile on Queen St. E., one organization is reminding people that everyone deserves to have fun, no matter their situation.

Good Shepherd Ministries is planning its 8th annual Super Bowl dinner event for homeless individuals in Toronto.

“Just like you and me, they are human beings who enjoy games, who enjoy fun, who enjoy comradery,” said Aklilu Wendaferew.

The executive director of the homeless shelter said 100 individuals currently staying at the space will be treated to gourmet pizza, hot dogs, chicken wings, and other mouth-watering food.

The feast was donated by community partners like Pizzeria Libretto, who were rounded up by Rabba Fine Foods.

Beyond the game, the individuals will also be walking away with care packages of essential items to help them get through February.

Events like these would not be possible without donations and volunteers said Wendaferew, which is why he says its important to make sure there’s something for everyone.