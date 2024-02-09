Flat deck trailer topples in west Edmonton collision, blocking intersection

See more sharing options

A flat deck trailer hauling vehicles was involved in a collision in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 2 p.m. near 170th Street and 118th Avenue.

View image in full screen Collision between a pickup truck and the flat deck trailer at the intersection of 170 Street and 118 Avenue on Feb. 9, 2024. Dean Twardzik/Global News

Police said there was a crash between a pickup truck and the flat deck trailer. The trailer flipped over and was blocking the intersection. At least one vehicle was also tipped on its side.

No injuries have been reported to police.

More to come…