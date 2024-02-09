Flat deck trailer topples in west Edmonton collision, blocking intersection

A flat deck trailer hauling vehicles was involved in a collision in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon.
It happened at around 2 p.m. near 170th Street and 118th Avenue.
Police said there was a crash between a pickup truck and the flat deck trailer. The trailer flipped over and was blocking the intersection. At least one vehicle was also tipped on its side.
No injuries have been reported to police.
Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
More to come…
More on Canada
- Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, here’s all the food recalled this week in Canada
- Trudeau calls Bell layoffs a ‘garbage decision’: ‘I’m pretty pissed off’
- ‘Scared for my life’: Woman recounts Toronto dog attack that left her seriously injured
- Another ‘beer tax’ increase is coming on April 1, amid calls to cancel it
Comments