Brothers from India among 3 killed in Brampton crash, possibly linked to street racing

Kanchen Gill left a bouquet of flowers on Friday at the spot on Bovaird Dr. near Chinguacousy Rd. in Brampton where three young men died in a terrible crash early Tuesday morning.

“It definitely hurts,” said the 18-year-old who knew the victims because two of them worked at her parents’ business.

Kanchen’s father Tirath Gill recalled when Ronan Chhabra walked into the Savarg Beauty Salon in 2021 and asked for a job.

“It was closing time. He came and said, ‘I want a job. I just finish study. I have a work permit.’ I hired him and after that he said, ‘I have a big brother. He wants to learn, I said ‘Ok, teach him,” said Tirath. His brother, Reetik, started working as a barber and was also well-liked.

“They were very nice, my best friends,” said Tirath wiping away tears.

On Thursday, Reetik Chhabra, who was turning 23-years-old that day, his brother Ronan Chhabra, 22, and Reetik’s best friend, Gaurav Fasge, 24, were killed, when the Volkswagen Jetta they were travelling in struck a pole.

Peel Police said a second vehicle, a Nissan Altima with damage on it was found abandoned not far from the crash site.

They believe there may have been an “interaction” between the two vehicles prior to the collision. Investigators said the man believed to be the driver of the Nissan was later arrested and is facing charges, including fail to remain cause death.

Investigators say they also received information from a witness that the two cars may have been racing. Extreme speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

Tirath Gill’s wife said she saw the brothers Wednesday before they left work, and often warned them to be careful. “Every time they leave the salon, we tell them ‘Drive safe. We want to see you guys the next day’,” Asha Rani explained wiping away tears.

The Gills said that Reetik Chhabra met Fasge at Seneca College where they both studied after coming to Canada from India. They were best friends.

A GoFundMe page has been started by a cousin of the Chhabra brothers to help raise money to return the bodies of all three men back to India. The Gills are struggling to believe what has happened, saying that Rohan was planning to bring his new wife to Canada.

“We don’t believe it happened,” said Rani.

Peel police have yet to identify the accused.