3 in custody after suspected break and enter: Kelowna RCMP

Three men are in police custody following a suspected break-and-enter on Friday.

Kelowna RCMP say they received a call this morning from a concerned citizen about suspicious activity along the 400 block of Swaisland Road.

At the scene, officers were told about a break-and-enter, with a blue Polaris quad among the stolen items. Police were also given a description of the suspicious vehicle.

RCMP say they tracked the vehicle and arrested three male suspects known to police.

“Upon a search of the vehicle several stolen items were uncovered related to the break-and-enter,” said police. “The suspects remain in custody.”

The investigation continues, along with the search for the stolen quad. RCMP ask if you have any information regarding this to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-6964.