Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s Chinatown gets ready to ring in the Lunar New Year

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 4:33 pm
2 min read
dancers in a lion dance costume perform for employees at the Wong Wing factory in Montreal, Thursday February 8, 2024. Asian communities across the city are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year. (Global News). View image in full screen
dancers in a lion dance costume perform for employees at the Wong Wing factory in Montreal, Thursday February 8, 2024. Asian communities across the city are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year. (Global News).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In Montreal’s Chinatown, organizers are setting up for Lunar New Year festivities this weekend which they expect will be the biggest the city has ever seen.

Numerous activities are planned among Asian communities in the city and the focal point will be in Chinatown, where a three-day festival is being held. There were some activities Friday afternoon but the big day is Saturday.

“A parade,” beamed festival organizer YiFang Eva Hu. “There is a lion dance, dragon dance and many more interesting performances that kids, families and everybody can see on Clarke Street from René-Lévesque to Viger.

“Sunday you’re going to see Chinese opera, Vietnamese traditional instruments, dances, singing from one of our superstars coming from Taiwan.”

The three-day festival also has indoor activities, but for families the private celebrations will last for weeks and much of that will centre around food, according to Winston Chan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every Lunar New Year it’s a feast where all the family members gather around, around food with many, many dishes,” he told Global News, adding that every dish has significance all along the lines of luck and prosperity, like soy noodles, for instance.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“So the noodles mean longevity because of the length of the noodle,” he smiled.

Click to play video: 'Preparations for Chinese New Year Gala in full swing'
Preparations for Chinese New Year Gala in full swing

The Lunar New Year, which starts Saturday, will be the Year of the Dragon. Jimmy Chan of the Montreal Chan Lions Dance Club says the mythical creature represents many things.

Trending Now

“Unity, and also prosperity, health and the most important thing is happiness,” he explained.

This is the festival’s second year and, according to Hu, they want to use it to unite the richness of the diversity among Asian communities who arrived in the city at different times.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like the Cambodians, the Chinese, to the Vietnamese during the war as well, and then followed by Hong Kong people when Hong Kong returned to China,” she said.

She says it’s not only about unity, but also preserving their traditions for their children.

Click to play video: 'Making Lunar New Year seafood dumplings with Chef Deseree Lo'
Making Lunar New Year seafood dumplings with Chef Deseree Lo
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices