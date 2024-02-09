N.S. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in Paq’tnkek death

See more sharing options

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation in Antigonish County, N.S.

RCMP were called around 3 a.m. Sunday to a sudden death at a home on Petow Loop Extension.

At the time, police said they considered the 40-year-old victim’s death to be suspicious.

RCMP said Friday the death had been ruled a homicide, following an autopsy.

Issiah Julian, the 27-year-old man of Paq’tnkek who was arrested at the scene, was charged with second-degree murder and has been remanded into custody.

He will next appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 6.