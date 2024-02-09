Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize brass knuckles and throwing stars during arrests in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police seized brass knuckles and throwing stars during the arrest of two people in Waterloo on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home near University Avenue and Lester Street after several people reported a break-in that was in progress at the time.

When officers reached the scene, police said the suspects had fled, but were soon tracked down and arrested near University Avenue and Phillip Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the officers seized weapons including an expandable baton, brass knuckles and throwing stars, as well as drugs including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Trending Now

A 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both of Waterloo, were charged with break-and-enter and possession for trafficking.

The man was also charged with possession of a credit card and a prohibited weapon (two counts), and failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was also charged with disobeying a court order and possession of a Schedule I substance.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices