Police seize brass knuckles and throwing stars during arrests in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police seized brass knuckles and throwing stars during the arrest of two people in Waterloo on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home near University Avenue and Lester Street after several people reported a break-in that was in progress at the time.

When officers reached the scene, police said the suspects had fled, but were soon tracked down and arrested near University Avenue and Phillip Street.

Police say the officers seized weapons including an expandable baton, brass knuckles and throwing stars, as well as drugs including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

A 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both of Waterloo, were charged with break-and-enter and possession for trafficking.

The man was also charged with possession of a credit card and a prohibited weapon (two counts), and failing to comply with a probation order.

The woman was also charged with disobeying a court order and possession of a Schedule I substance.