Winnipeg police arrest eight individuals in retail theft initiative

As part of their retail theft initiative, the Winnipeg Police Service arrested multiple people this week in connection with an incident of theft at a local shopping centre.

Police said eight adults were arrested and charged with offences related to stealing approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise, on Feb. 8. They said the incident occurred at an outlet shopping centre on Sterling Lyon Parkway.

The initiative began in November last year, aiming to address shoplifting, threats to staff and the public, and financial loss faced by retail outlets.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the initiative was launched. In a media release in December, Winnipeg police said officers are collecting data to determine where deterrence efforts should be placed.