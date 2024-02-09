Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest eight individuals in retail theft initiative

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police headquarters as seen here in 2017. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police headquarters as seen here in 2017. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As part of their retail theft initiative, the Winnipeg Police Service arrested multiple people this week in connection with an incident of theft at a local shopping centre.

Police said eight adults were arrested and charged with offences related to stealing approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise, on Feb. 8. They said the incident occurred at an outlet shopping centre on Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The initiative began in November last year, aiming to address shoplifting, threats to staff and the public, and financial loss faced by retail outlets.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the initiative was launched. In a media release in December, Winnipeg police said officers are collecting data to determine where deterrence efforts should be placed.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police step up enforcement with retail theft prevention initiative'
Winnipeg police step up enforcement with retail theft prevention initiative
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices