Crime

RCMP investigate evening shooting in Okotoks

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
A sign for the Town of Okotoks is pictured on Feb. 8, 2024. View image in full screen
A sign for the Town of Okotoks is pictured on Feb. 8, 2024. Global News
RCMP are investigating an evening shooting in Okotoks, Alta.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Crystal Shores Drive. Witnesses told police that immediately after the shooting, two suspects were seen running from the residence and they left the scene in what was believed to be a Toyota Highlander SUV.

Police said a visitor at the residence received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect vehicle was found abandoned near the scene. Police said it was set on fire and had previously been reported as stolen.

RCMP also said the suspects fled in a pickup truck of unknown make and model, and were last seen travelling toward Calgary. Okotoks is located 45 kilometres south of Calgary.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

