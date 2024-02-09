Menu

Crime

Regina physiotherapist charged following allegations of sexual assault

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Regina Police Service charged a 38-year-old local physiotherapist with sexual assault following an investigation into a report from a woman.
Regina Police Service charged a 38-year-old local physiotherapist with sexual assault following an investigation into a report from a woman. File / Global News
A Regina physiotherapist has been charged following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

On Jan. 31, the Regina Police Service (RPS) stated they received a report from a woman who claims she was sexually assault by her physiotherapist.

Police investigated, leading to the arrest of a 38-year-old Dipan Nareshbhai Chauhan was charged with one count of sexual assault.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to make his first appearance on this charge in Regina Provincial Court on Mar. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

RPS stated that it is possible there are other victims.

