Stats Canada shows Saskatchewan continues to excel in job growth

Saskatchewan continues to excel in strong employment growth based on newly released numbers from Statistics Canada. According to data, 12,900 new jobs were added last month compared to Jan. 2023, which Stats Canada say is an increase of 2.2 per cent.

The province’s labour force reached 623,300 in January, a record high for the month, a release read.

“Saskatchewan continues to excel in 2024, with strong job growth, a low unemployment rate and a growing labour force,” stated Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison in a release.

“Building our labour force to support our economy is a top priority to our government. This is why the province is consistently making strategic investments to promote economic growth and is actively supporting employers to help them train, recruit and retain the talent needed to fill job vacancies and build a skilled workforce.”

Saskatchewan males aged 15 and over had 313,900 records of employment for the month of January. Saskatchewan females in the same age category numbered 277,600 employed for January. Data shows that off-reserve Indigenous employment was rated at 62,400 for January.

“Off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 2,600, an increase of 4.3 per cent, and Indigenous youth employment was up 3,300, an increase of 33.3 per cent, marking the fourth consecutive month of year-over-year increases for both,” the release read.

“Both of Saskatchewan’s major cities saw job growth compared to last January as well, with Regina’s employment up 10,100, an increase of 7.3 per cent, and Saskatoon’s employment up 10,800, an increase of 5.8 per cent.”

Further details of Saskatchewan’s employment rates can be viewed on the Statistics Canada website.