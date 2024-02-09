Saskatchewan changes how it procures hotels for those on social assistance

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says it’s changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance after a motel owned by a legislature member raised rates when the province paid.

The Saskatchewan Party government says in a letter that the province must now formally obtain quotes from three hotels before securing a room for a person or family.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The province is also planning a one-year pilot project to publicly procure blocks of rooms in Regina and Saskatoon at a confirmed rate.

Last year, Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP raised questions when a motel owned by Gary Grewal charged a higher nightly rate for a woman who checked in when the province paid her bill.

Grewal has disclosed to the conflict of interest commissioner he owns the motel and says he does not manage the day-to-day operations.