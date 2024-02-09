Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto beats previous daily record for warmest Feb. 9 in 8 decades

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Double-digit temperatures forecast for parts of southern Ontario'
Double-digit temperatures forecast for parts of southern Ontario
WATCH: Double-digit temperatures forecast for parts of southern Ontario.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto has surpassed the previous daily high for a Feb. 9 on Friday, amid a bout of unusually warm weather for the winter season.

As of 10 a.m., Toronto Pearson Airport recorded the temperature at 11.4 C — officially breaking the day’s record at this time.

By 11 a.m., temperatures continued to soar with the airport logging 13.2 C.

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, the previous record high for this day was more than 80 years ago in 1938 when temperatures reached 10.6 C.

“A Colorado Low is moving into northwestern Ontario and southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area are in the warm sector of the low which is pumping in warm air from the southern U.S. into the Great Lakes,” Hull said.

Story continues below advertisement

It is expected that temperatures will continue to rise slightly as the day progresses if more sunshine moves in, Hull said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, Hull noted the warmest it’s ever been for the month of February was a whopping 17.7 C on Feb. 23, 2017.

Hull’s 10-day weather trend for Toronto shows Friday to be the warmest of the days, with a high of 7 C on Saturday and a high of 3 C on Sunday. Rounding out the ten days, below freezing temperatures of around -4 C are forecasted.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices