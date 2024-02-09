Toronto beats previous daily record for warmest Feb. 9 in 8 decades

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has surpassed the previous daily high for a Feb. 9 on Friday, amid a bout of unusually warm weather for the winter season.

As of 10 a.m., Toronto Pearson Airport recorded the temperature at 11.4 C — officially breaking the day’s record at this time.

By 11 a.m., temperatures continued to soar with the airport logging 13.2 C.

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, the previous record high for this day was more than 80 years ago in 1938 when temperatures reached 10.6 C.

“A Colorado Low is moving into northwestern Ontario and southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area are in the warm sector of the low which is pumping in warm air from the southern U.S. into the Great Lakes,” Hull said.

It is expected that temperatures will continue to rise slightly as the day progresses if more sunshine moves in, Hull said.

However, Hull noted the warmest it’s ever been for the month of February was a whopping 17.7 C on Feb. 23, 2017.

Hull’s 10-day weather trend for Toronto shows Friday to be the warmest of the days, with a high of 7 C on Saturday and a high of 3 C on Sunday. Rounding out the ten days, below freezing temperatures of around -4 C are forecasted.

Warmest temperature ever recorded in Feb. at YYZ is 17.7C on Feb. 23, 2017. — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 9, 2024

Temps. look to peak on Friday with potential record-breaking warmth (prev. record 10.6 1938) then back to more typical February weather next week. pic.twitter.com/nmVc64fPQ7 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 7, 2024