Traffic

Winnipeg streets being salted, sanded after snowfall, maintenance manager says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 10:50 am
1 min read
A grader plows a Winnipeg street.
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. File / Global News
Although Winnipeg didn’t get as much snow overnight as some parts of the province, city workers are out in full force to tackle the job of clearing the snowfall from city streets.

Michael Cantor, the city’s manager of street maintenance, told 680 CJOB’s The Start there were 40 to 50 pieces of equipment — starting with priority one and two streets — on the road Friday morning.

“Most of it is salt and sand,” Cantor said. “Some of the streets will be plowed (for) trouble spots, but overall it’s mainly an ice control operation on the streets.

“On the sidewalks and pathways, due to the blowing snow, we’ll have to go on them and do a maintenance plow throughout the whole network.”

Cantor said sidewalks will also be sanded as soon as possible.

“Due to the snow that we got, it makes the most sense to go and plow them first — to plow and sand behind. The plan, (Friday) and over the weekend, is to cover all of our sidewalks and sand and plow when needed.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

